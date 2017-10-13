× Expand The Lone Bellow

press release: The Lone Bellow are back with the announcement of their third studio album, Walk Into A Storm out September 15 on Descendant Records/ Sony Music Masterworks. The album was produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. The first single, "Time's Always Leaving" was released in June.

It's been three years since the band's victorious, Then Came The Morning was released. The album was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner and nominated for an Americana Music Award. The Lone Bellow appeared on Kimmel, Letterman, Conan, CBS This Morning, Later...with Jools Holland and James Corden in support of the album. In the years since the release the band left their beloved adopted home of Brooklyn and moved to Nashville.