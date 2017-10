Makers, Crafters & Doers: Spend an afternoon of creativity at DreamBank! Join Taryn Garland, the founder of Love Sum, for a workshop where you’ll create a set of custom greeting cards to spread the love to those in your life, including yourself! We’ll have a variety of different supplies for you to make cards and envelopes. Be sure to bring your address book so we can send your snail mail for you! This event is perfect for crafters ages 12 and up.