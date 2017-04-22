The Lure

Google Calendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00 iCalendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: In this bold, genre-defying horror-musical mashup — the playful and confident debut of Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska — a pair of carnivorous mermaid sisters are drawn ashore in an alternate '80s Poland to explore the wonders and temptations of life on land. In a visceral twist on Hans Christian Andersen's original Little Mermaid tale, one sister falls for a human, and as the bonds of sisterhood are tested, the lines between love and survival get blurred.

"Holding it all together is an exploration - always intriguing if not always coherent - of the myths and puzzles of female sexuality." - A.O. Scott, New York Times

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-1143

Google Calendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00 iCalendar - The Lure - 2017-04-22 20:15:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer