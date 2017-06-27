press release: When the line between who you are and who you can never be is stretched thin, reality becomes a story you write yourself. It’s not a pretty story, though there is beauty. Not a story that’s sexy, though there is sex. It is a world most of us glide past without seeing. A world defined by Class and by Other, whose inhabitants are shoved, howling, into a gilded prison. Never to be released. It’s mesmerizing and provocative. Even terrifying, at times. What, after all, is scarier than love? Especially love like this – marble-cold and star-distant. And for these three women, it's the only love they'll ever know. Take a chance, and peer into their fractured looking glass.

Featuring: Rebecca Hurd, Melisa Pereyra & Andrea San Miguel