The Making of a Miniature Circus

press release: Join us for a conversation with Madison miniature circus model builder Bill Mattison, who will talk about his 1/20th-scale Mattison Brothers Circus. Modeled on the Ringling Brothers Circus of the 1920s, Mattison Brothers Circus was started when he was child in the 1930s. He’ll also share his experiences as a Barnum & Bailey Circus workman, or roustabout, as a teenager with Madison author and historian Don Sanford.

A number of Mattison’s model circus wagons will be on display in cases near the second-floor circulation desk throughout the month of May.

Free and open to the public, this special event at the Madison Public Library is presented with The Bubbler and support from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters.