The Man From Home
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
USA | 1914 | 35mm | 70 min.
Director: Cecil B. DeMille
Cast: Charles Richman, Theodore Roberts, Fred Montague
In DeMille’s adaptation of a play by Booth Tarkington (The Magnificent Ambersons), bluff American know-how confronts European snobbery when a lawyer tries to save a young woman from a swindler—and makes friends with a Russian nobleman along the way. Live piano by David Drazin. Print courtesy Library of Congress.
