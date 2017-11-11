The Man From Home

press release:

USA | 1914 | 35mm | 70 min.

Director: Cecil B. DeMille

Cast: Charles Richman, Theodore Roberts, Fred Montague

In DeMille’s adaptation of a play by Booth Tarkington (The Magnificent Ambersons), bluff American know-how confronts European snobbery when a lawyer tries to save a young woman from a swindler—and makes friends with a Russian nobleman along the way. Live piano by David Drazin. Print courtesy Library of Congress.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.