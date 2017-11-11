The Man From Home

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 1914 | 35mm | 70 min.

Director: Cecil B. DeMille

Cast: Charles Richman, Theodore Roberts, Fred Montague

In DeMille’s adaptation of a play by Booth Tarkington (The Magnificent Ambersons), bluff American know-how confronts European snobbery when a lawyer tries to save a young woman from a swindler—and makes friends with a Russian nobleman along the way. Live piano by David Drazin. Print courtesy Library of Congress.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
