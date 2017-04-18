The Mask You Live In

Join WCASA and Dane County RCC for a screening of the film "The Mask You Live In" 4pm on 4/18 at WCASA's office. Discussion to follow. Snacks provided! See Facebook page to RSVP.

608-257-1516

