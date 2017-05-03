press release: The Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the UW-Madison is hosting the 20th Leopold Lecture on Wednesday, May 3rd at 3:00PM. This event is free and open to the public. The event will take place at Agricultural Hall (room 125) at 1450 Linden Dr, Madison, WI 53706.

This year we welcome Dr. Joel Berger, Cox Chair of Conservation Biology at Colorado State University. Dr. Berger's lecture is entitled "The Metaphorical Snow Ox: Science and Conservation in an increasingly peopled world."

A brief summary of the talk follows:

"The clan of snow oxen is emblematic of species of the remote and cold, untrammeled and wild zones of earth. This talk will offer a sense of the magnificence and challenge confronting species persisting at the extreme edges of the world - from its roof on the Tibetan Plateau to its top in the Asian and American Arctic - and explore how local insight from people on the land improve our successes in conservation."