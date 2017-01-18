The Missouri Breaks

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

USA | 1976 | 35mm | 126 min.

Director: Arthur Penn

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Randy Quaid

Real-life next-door neighbors Brando and Nicholson made only one film together, this dark and odd '70s Western from acclaimed auteur Penn (Bonnie and Clyde). Nicholson plays the leader of a gang of horse thieves who are hunted by Brando, a highly eccentric hired killer who occasionally works in drag. John Williams’ music is appropriately minimalist and moody.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

