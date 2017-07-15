× Expand Sarah Rose Smiley Photography Participants in The Most "Wuthering Heights" Day Ever.

press release: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 2:00pm-4:00pm, James Madison Park, 614 E. Gorham St.

Free

This is the Madison edition of the international Wuthering Heights dance event. Reprising last year's event, we'll dress up as Kate Bush and join the world in reenacting the red dress version of the Wuthering Heights music video. Out on the wiley windy moor of James Madison Park, we'll dance out our hot tempers and chase away our bad dreams.

All genders, ages, and abilities welcome.

Wear: red dress, red stockings, black belt (or just something red). Bring: your Kate Bush (and Emily Brontë) adoration and boundless joy.

Learn the dance at these *optional* lead-up workshops at James Madison Park:

Beginner Workshop: Monday, July 10, 6:00-7:30pm; Advanced/Refresher Workshop: Wednesday, July 12, 6:00-7:30pm; Rehearsal: Friday, July 14, 6:00-7:00pm

If you don't feel like dancing but you still want to bask in the glow of Kate Bush, stop by to watch the performance!