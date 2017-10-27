The Moth GrandSLAM: Fish out of Water

press releasd: The Inaugural Madison Moth GrandSLAM: FISH OUT OF WATER

Theme: The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words. Listen as ten StorySLAM champs tell tales of being out of their element: the freak, the foreigner, dressed for the opera at the clambake, out of the loop, the only person in the loop, the voice of dissent, the lonely fool. Outsider, interloper, odd man out.

Doors 7 pm Showtime 8 pm

Host: Dasha Kelly

Tickets: $26 Including all Fees - All Seated Show.

Tickets will be available on August 15.