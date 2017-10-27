The Moth GrandSLAM: Fish out of Water
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press releasd: The Inaugural Madison Moth GrandSLAM: FISH OUT OF WATER
Theme: The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words. Listen as ten StorySLAM champs tell tales of being out of their element: the freak, the foreigner, dressed for the opera at the clambake, out of the loop, the only person in the loop, the voice of dissent, the lonely fool. Outsider, interloper, odd man out.
Doors 7 pm Showtime 8 pm
Host: Dasha Kelly
Tickets: $26 Including all Fees - All Seated Show.
Tickets will be available on August 15.
Info
Spoken Word