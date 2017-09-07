The Multifaceted World of Modern Movement Theater

press release: Theatre de l’Ange Fou performances. Written by: Various & Directed by: Steven Wasson & Corinne SoumBroom Street Theater is proud to host Theatre de l’Ange Fou, some the world’s foremost practitioners of Corporeal Mime. The evening will consist of two one-acts.

First, Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist classic, “The Lesson”, directed by Steven Wasson and Corinne Soum, and performed by Dee King, Gayle Grigg, and Fiona King.

Second, Idleness, Sorrow, a Friend and a Foe. This devised play explores the solitude of the woman poet through the intermingling of movement and text from Sappho, Dickinson, Stein and Parker. Directed and choreographed by Steven Wasson and Corinne Soum, and performed by Catherine Young.

September 7,8,9 at 8pm; September 10 at 2pm.

The Theatre de l’Ange Fou and the International School of Corporeal Mime (formerly known as the Ecole de Mime Corporel Dramatique) were created in Paris in 1984 by Steven Wasson and Corinne Soum, the last assistants of “the father of Modern Mime” Etienne Decroux. After moving to London in 1995 the School and the company are now permanently located in the USA with The White Church Theatre Project.

The training is devoted to the development of the technique, growing Repertoire and dramaturgy of Corporeal Mime, and offers a full range of professional training programmes.

The company, the Theatre de l’Ange Fou, has toured throughout Europe, Russia, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East. The Theatre de l’Ange Fou has created over 20 original plays, devised pieces, as well as adaptations, ranging from duets to large ensemble works: The Little Dictator – parts I & II, Beyond the Garden, Crusade, Entangled Lives, The Government Inspector, The Orpheus Complex, Across the Seven Seas, and their latest, A Promethean Dream, Etienne Decroux – The Father of Modern Mime, Waiting for Ulysses, A Strange Day for Mister K, Memory of Dust … revealing different aspects of the spiritual and human quest, portraying the fraility and complexity of relationships between individuals longing for love.

Impressions of the mind, the absurdity of life and the resulting questions are a constant source of inspiration for both the directors and the actors. Using Corporeal Mime as the base of their creative work, the dramaturgical construction of their plays takes the form of a voyage where the characters traverse varied landscapes and lifetimes, some real, some imaginary.

The world of the Theatre de l’Ange Fou, this visionary world of contrasting light and darkness, of metamorphosis, is populated by a family of invented archetypes in unkown yet familiar settings. Throughout their various productions, the Theatre de l’Ange Fou explores the infinite possibilities of the interaction between the corporeal score and the spoken text, music and film.

Alongside this personal artistic development, Steven Wasson and Corinne Soum, in 1992, took up the challenge of re-introducing to the public the Repertoire of Etienne Decroux with their reconstruction, and performances by the Theatre de l’Ange Fou, of most of his major pieces (including La Meditation, Les Arbres, L’Usine…) in The Man Who Preferred to Stand, and more recently, Passage of Man on Earth, Resonance, A Promethean Dream, Etienne Decroux – The Father of Modern Mime. This was the beginning of the transmission process that became today the base of teaching at the White Church Theatre Project.