press release: From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (“Mind Game,” Adventure Time's "Food Chain") comes “The Night is Short, Walk on Girl,” an animated comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as "The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.

"The Night is Short, Walk On Girl,” debuts in U.S. cinemas on Tuesday, August 21 with an encore showing on Wednesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates). Also, audiences get to see an exclusive interview with Masaaki Yuasa (“Mind Game,” “Lu Over the Wall”).