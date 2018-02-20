The Occupation of the American Mind: Israel’s Public Relations War in the United States

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

This film, narrated by Roger Waters, argues that the Israeli government, the U.S. government and the pro-Israel lobby have joined forces to shape American media coverage in Israel’s favor even as Israel continues to oppress the Palestinian people.

A short discussion will follow the film.

Free and open to the public.

Politics & Activism
Movies
