The Odyssey: A Pirate's Tale

Studio Dansu

Overture Center-Wisconsin Studio 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Studio Dansu is a performing arts studio in Madison. Their 2nd annual performance has dance, acting and singing that takes the audience on a journey through the high seas. An eclectic cast of characters takes over the stage featuring Baby Belugas, Sirens, Parrots, Rainbow Fish, and even a young Cyclops named Cyndy. This original show is inspired and based on the epic poem The Odyssey by Homer, with a swashbuckling twist that will entertain families and children of all ages.  $10.

Overture Center-Wisconsin Studio 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

