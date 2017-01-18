The Ornithologist

Google Calendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Portugal, France, Brazil | 2016 | DCP | 117 min. | Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: João Pedro Rodrigues

Cast: Paul Hamy, Chan Suan, João Pedro Rodrigues

When his kayak capsizes during an expedition, an ornithologist finds himself stranded in the lush forests of northern Portugal. Through a series of increasingly bizarre encounters in the wilderness, his struggle to survive morphs into a psychedelic vision quest. Drawing inspiration from the story of Saint Anthony of Lisbon, Rodrigues crafts a subversive, erotic, and wholly unpredictable odyssey, ravishingly photographed and entrancingly enigmatic.

Three from LACIS: In February and March our annual series co-sponsored by the UW’s department of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies will represent all three regions with two great new movies and a restoration of an established masterpiece. From Brazil, the luminous Sonia Braga stars in the controversial Aquarius. Portugal’s emerging master (and LACIS series veteran) João Pedro Rodrigues has returned with the highly regarded The Ornithologist. The series ends with a new 4K restoration of Cuban director Tomás Gutiérrez Alea’s much-heralded 1968 classic Memories of Underdevelopment. Special thanks to our colleagues at UW LACIS: Sarah Ripp, Alberto Vargas, Sarah Wells.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-3627

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Ornithologist - 2017-03-03 19:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer