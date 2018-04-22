The Panoptics, Guozhan

press release: The UNA-USA, UW-Madison Chapter is presenting an Earth Day Benefit concert to promote both local and international sustainable development goals!

Date: EARTH DAY- Sunday, April 22nd, 6-9pm, Der Rathskeller, Wisconsin Memorial Union

Lineup: Guozhan: 6:00pm - 6:45pm

The Panoptics: 7pm - 9pm

We are encouraging attendees to: contribute to our GoFundMe for the River Alliance of Wisconsin:

https://www.gofundme.com/ unauwm-earth-week-fundraise r

and to voice their support for US-UN relations to their U.S. Representatives: https://phone2action.com/ citizen-tools/

We are excited to celebrate the preservation of our beautiful planet with you all!