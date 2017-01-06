The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society

press release: Officer Corey Saffold will address the paradox of being a Black officer during a time when police are viewed as an enemy and are often not trusted, especially among the African-American community, and will offer his strategy for engaging the community around these issues.

6:30-7:30pm, Thursday, January 19, BTC Auditorium 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Cover charge/price: Free