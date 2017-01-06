The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society

Google Calendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release:  Officer Corey Saffold will address the paradox of being a Black officer during a time when police are viewed as an enemy and are often not trusted, especially among the African-American community, and will offer his strategy for engaging the community around these issues. 

6:30-7:30pm, Thursday, January 19, BTC Auditorium 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Cover charge/price: Free

Info

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Lectures & Seminars

608-729-1791

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society - 2017-01-19 18:30:00

Print

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer