The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society

2017-05-03 18:30:00

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Corey Saffold, a Madison police officer, School Liaison Officer and renowned public speaker, will share his unique experiences as an African American law enforcement official.  A portion of the program will include Q&A, discussion encouraged!  Free & open to the public.  This Working Lives Project program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Humanities Council. 

Info

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map

Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-825-0702

