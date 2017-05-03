The Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer in Today's Society
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Corey Saffold, a Madison police officer, School Liaison Officer and renowned public speaker, will share his unique experiences as an African American law enforcement official. A portion of the program will include Q&A, discussion encouraged! Free & open to the public. This Working Lives Project program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
