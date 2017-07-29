The People's Picnic

What? A picnic! Featuring food, kids games/activities, whiffle ball, Free Farmer’s Market*, Free Yard Sale*, and information about the co-sponsoring organizations and how to get involved.

When? Saturday, July 29th from 4:00pm-7:00pm

Where? At Vilas Park near the non-shoe playground (close to basketball court, off of Van Buren St.)

Why? To celebrate what we’ve accomplished, socialize with the community and others doing great work and explore potential for collaboration.

Who? Everyone is welcome! Cosponsored by Our Wisconsin Revolution - Dane County Chapter Council Of Communities Team 19 Indivisible MadisonSouth Central Federation of Labor

Is your organization interested in joining in the fun? Contact Cynthia cynthiaburnson@gmail.com

*In the Free Farmer’s Market and Free Yard Sale, attendees can bring their extra garden bounty and unwanted household items to contribute to a communal table, from which everyone is free to take whatever they’d like. No need to contribute in order participate. Extras will be donated.