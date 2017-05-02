The Physics of Everyday Life
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100 , Madison, Wisconsin
Presentation by Peter M. Goldreich, Lee A. DuBridge Professor of Astrophysics and Planetary Physics Emeritus, Caltech
Physics is all around us. Find out about the way the world works in this 2017 Bautz Lecture by decorated theoretical astrophysicist Peter Goldreich. Prof. Goldreich will use examples drawn from human metabolism, sports, flight, and weather.
