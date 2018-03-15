The Pirates of Penzance

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Set sail with “the very model of a modern Major-General” in this New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history. The rich sounds of full orchestra, chorus and vocal soloists resonate with classic elegance and power while the company’s vibrancy, energy and contemporary sense of humor keep the show alive and exciting to a modern audience in what The New York Times calls "an endearing production with high musical standards and spirited performances.” Part of Shine United’s Off-Broadway Series

608-258-4141

