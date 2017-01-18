The Pit

Google Calendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

Canada | 1981 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: Lew Lehman

Cast: Sammy Snyders, Jeannie Elias, Sonja Smits

A Canadian production filmed in and around Beaver Dam, WI, The Pit is one of the most fascinating artifacts from the golden age of Canucksploitation. Director Lehman’s tale of horror and pre-adolescent revenge revolves around 12-year old outcast Jamie (the unforgettable Snyders), who discovers a practical use for the forest pit near his home that is occupied by flesh eating “trogs”. Following orders from his demonic teddy bear, Jamie lures his tormentors to the title location one by one…

Marquee Mondays: In collaboration with the student-run WUD Film Committee, the Cinematheque brings back our Monday evening series of fun screenings that travel down the less-visited, sometimes more grungy avenues of contemporary pop cinema. The screenings take place at the Marquee Theater in Union South. This season’s offerings include new digital restorations of the “Canucksploitation” gem The Pit, filmed in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; plus new Director’s Cut DCPs of Philip Kaufman’s New York gangland cult favorite, The Wanderers and Neil Young’s ultra weird apocalyptic rock musical Human Highway.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-3627

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Pit - 2017-02-06 19:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer