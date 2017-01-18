press release:

Canada | 1981 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: Lew Lehman

Cast: Sammy Snyders, Jeannie Elias, Sonja Smits

A Canadian production filmed in and around Beaver Dam, WI, The Pit is one of the most fascinating artifacts from the golden age of Canucksploitation. Director Lehman’s tale of horror and pre-adolescent revenge revolves around 12-year old outcast Jamie (the unforgettable Snyders), who discovers a practical use for the forest pit near his home that is occupied by flesh eating “trogs”. Following orders from his demonic teddy bear, Jamie lures his tormentors to the title location one by one…

Marquee Mondays: In collaboration with the student-run WUD Film Committee, the Cinematheque brings back our Monday evening series of fun screenings that travel down the less-visited, sometimes more grungy avenues of contemporary pop cinema. The screenings take place at the Marquee Theater in Union South. This season’s offerings include new digital restorations of the “Canucksploitation” gem The Pit, filmed in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; plus new Director’s Cut DCPs of Philip Kaufman’s New York gangland cult favorite, The Wanderers and Neil Young’s ultra weird apocalyptic rock musical Human Highway.

