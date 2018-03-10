The Plastic Dome of Norma Jean

press release:

USA | 1966 | 35mm | 82 min.

Director: Juleen Compton; Cast: Sharon Henesy, Robert Gentry, Sam Waterston

Compton’s second independent outing defies easy description as the story of a clairvoyant teenage girl exploited by a Beatles-esque boy band as part of a hoax revival. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by Century Arts Foundation.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

