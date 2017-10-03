The Pleasure of His Company: Our Love Affair with William Shakespeare and The First Folio

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us for a screening of "The Pleasure of His Company: Our Love Affair with William Shakespeare and The First Folio," a 2016 tribute to William Shakespeare in celebration of the Bard’s 400-year legacy by Randall Duk Kim, Former Artistic Director and Co-founder of American Players Theatre, and Anne Occhiogrosso, Former Director and Co-founder of American Players Theatre; film by Wisconsin Public Television.

Stay after the film for a discussion about Shakespeare and theater with: Sarah Day, Actor, American Players Theatre; Advisory Company, Forward Theater​ Jen Uphoff Gray, Artistic Director, Forward Theater Company​ Sarah Marty, Interdisciplinary Programs Director (Madison Early Music Festival), UW–Madison Arts Institute ​ Sponsored by the UW-Madison Arts Institute, Wisconsin Public Television, and Orange Tree Imports. Refreshments provided courtesy of Orange Tree Imports.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
