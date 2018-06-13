press release: The Madison Institute presents "The Plot to Defund Public Sector Unions” on Wednesday, June 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Madison Central Library, 201 West Mifflin Street, Room 301. Experts on labor and union law will explore the history of weakening public sector unions, and discuss how the Janus v. AFSCME case before the Supreme Court could be decided. Free and open to the public.

Co-sponsored by the South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO and the Center for Media and Democracy.

Guests on the panel are:

Mary Bottari, deputy director of the Center for Media and Democracy and previous vice president of The Progressive Inc. She is the author of a recent article on Janus v. AFSCME awaiting a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, entitled “The Two Faces of Janus” in the March 2018 edition of In These Times.

Courtlyn Roser-Jones, the William Hastie Fellow at the UW Law School, where she focuses on employment and labor law, public sector unions and political expression in the workplace. She is the author of a Northwestern University Law Review article on the “fair share” agreements between unions and public sector employers that are at issue in the Janus case.

Kevin Gundlach, president of the South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO and the managing editor of the Union Labor News.

About The Madison Institute: Since 1982, The Madison Institute has been a nonpartisan public policy study center providing a focus for fresh, independent thinking and expression from a liberal-progressive perspective. For more information, visit our website.