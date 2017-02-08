The Politics of Gatekeeping and Judgements of Media Bias Among Journalists

press release: Science communication colloquium hosted by the Department of Life Sciences Communication at UW-Madison.

Come hear Michael Wagner, associate professor in UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication, speak at our weekly colloquium series.

Michael W. Wagner (Ph.D., Indiana University, 2006) is Associate Professor and Louis A. Maier Faculty Development Fellow in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication. His research appears in outlets such as Journal of Communication, Annual Review of Political Science, Journalism and Communication Monographs and Human Communication Research. He is editor of Political Communication’s Forum and was project director for the Center on Congress’ 2006 Election Survey. Wagner has received grants from the National Science Foundation and the Carnegie-Knight Foundation. His most recent book, Political Behavior of the American Electorate (Sage/CQ Press), will be released in January 2018. He is affiliated with the Department of Political Science and the La Follette School of Public Affairs.