The Politics of Health Care: Looking to 2018

press release:

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

La Follette School Conference Room

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Sarah Kliff

Sarah Kliff, one of the country's leading health policy journalists, will share her insights on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and what repeal of the law will mean for millions of people who rely on it for health insurance coverage. She also will discuss the possible impact of next year's midterm elections and answer audience questions.

A senior correspondent at Vox Media since 2014, Kliff has chronicled the ACA for seven years. The 2012 Supreme Court decision upholding the multifaceted health care law cited Kliff's work.

Before joining Vox, Kliff was a reporter at The Washington Post, where she was a founding writer at Wonkblog. She recently launched The Impact, a Vox podcast about how policy affects people - policies that work and policies that need some work.

Kliff has received fellowships from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Journalism. She has a bachelor's degree in philosophy-neuroscience- psychology from Washington University in St. Louis.