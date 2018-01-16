press release: The Cap Times hosts live panel discussions on topics that are of interest to you as a Madisonian. Each event is free.

"The politics of resentment in 2018 with Kathy Cramer"

UW-Madison political scientist Kathy Cramer was years ahead of her time in examining rural political consciousness in America. Between 2007 and 2012, she traveled in rural Wisconsin to listen to the diner and coffee-shop conversations of ordinary people to understand how they view the political world. The resulting book, “The Politics of Resentment” published in early 2016, was a prescient look at how that worldview would affect 2016’s momentous election.

Please join us for a special edition of Cap Times Talks featuring Cramer interviewed by our political reporter, Jessie Opoien. They’ll talk about Wisconsin’s 2018 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races and more as well.

Meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m., followed by the discussion at 7, lasting an hour or so.