The Politics of Value

press release:

Jane Collins, professor of community & environmental sociology and ender & Women’s Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison

7:00-8:30 PM, Thursday, November 2, 2017, A Room of One's Own Bookstore, 315 W Gorham Street

The Great Recession not only shook Americans’ economic faith but also prompted powerful critiques of economic institutions. This timely book explores three movements that gathered force after 2008: the rise of the benefit corporation, which requires social responsibility and eschews share price as the best metric for success; the emergence of a new group, Slow Money, that fosters peer-to-peer investing; and the 2011 Wisconsin protests against a bill restricting the union rights of state workers.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival.