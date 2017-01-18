The Poseidon Adventure

press release:

USA | 1972 | 35mm | 117 min.

Director: Ronald Neame

Cast: Gene Hackman, Shelley Winters, Ernest Borgnine

On New Year’s Eve, a tidal wave flips over a luxury ocean liner, leaving only its bottom sticking up above water. A small group of crafty survivors, led by Man-of-the-Cloth Hackman, face a number of deadly obstacles as they try to make it to the “top” of the vessel. The best-loved of the cycle of 70s disaster movies, this Irwin Allen production features a stormy score by John Williams, who also wrote the music for Earthquake and Allen’s The Towering Inferno.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

