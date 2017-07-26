The Power of Decluttering
press release: Pursuing your dreams can be a challenge when there’s clutter in your life! Whether you struggle with organizing your home or just own too much stuff, Jane Antonovich, organizational specialist and Feng Shui designer, will share her simple 3-step system for conquering clutter so that even your junk drawer sparkles! You’ll also discover how your home can become a powerful tool for creating the life you’ve always dreamed of.
Info
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
