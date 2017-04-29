The Power of Listening through Food and Ceramics

press release: A community unity and diversity art event where we come together to share a meal and share in the power of listening as we discuss unity, diversity, understanding, and compassion. Free food, live music, drum circle, spoken word artists, storytelling, open dialogue and handmade ceramic bowls. This is an independent, free event to teach, learn, and inspire. All are welcome.

Saturday April 29 1:00pm- 3:00pm, 316 W Washington St 7th Floor

Free