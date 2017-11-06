× Expand Noa Raviv

press release: Ruth Ketterer Harris Lecture: Noa Raviv

The Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection is pleased to host Israeli fashion artist and designer Noa Raviv as its 2017 Ruth Ketterer Harris Lecturer. She will speak publicly on “The Power of Mistakes.” Raviv will present her work and talk about the aesthetic of the imperfect and why in the right context it can become beautiful and empowering. Combining traditional handmade and machine made techniques with the latest 3D printing and laser cutting technologies, the artist/designer credits this gutsy outlook for giving her the courage to be different and leading to Vogue singling her out as one of 2016’s best young designers and her designs being featured in the 2016 exhibition Manus X Machina Fashion in an Age of Technology at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.