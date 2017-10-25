The Power of Perspective

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

LEARNING LAB: Wish you could find a little more energy some days? What about improving your health? Learn how you can get there by simply changing your perspective! Research shows that the greatest effect on your health comes from your outlooks, beliefs, and daily thought patterns. The benefits of a healthy diet and exercise can be offset by a chaotic mind and lifestyle. Come learn how slowing down, capturing your thoughts and changing your perspective can create health in our bodies.

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
