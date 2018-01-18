The Power to Be Happy

press release: Learn how meditation and modern Buddhism can give you the power to achieve lasting happiness by developing a calm and peaceful mind. On Thursday, January 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library, Gen Kelsang Gomlam, resident teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison, will discuss how you can improve the quality of your life through changing your mind. Gen Gomlam will explain how by tapping into this potential for permanent inner peace, you can make true happiness your everyday reality.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.