The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase

Google Calendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Ted DiBiase is known as the “Million Dollar Man” – the larger-than-life character that helped launch pro-wrestling into the international spotlight and one of the greatest villains in pro-wrestling history. Audiences will witness DiBiase’s story and learn about his inspiring search for meaning, which changed him from a self-absorbed, jet-setting wrestler into a devoted Christian, family man and ordained minister.  The film will be followed by an exclusive never-before-seen sit down interview between the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and "Mr. Wrestlemania" “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels.

Info
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
608-242-2100
Google Calendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase - 2017-11-07 19:00:00