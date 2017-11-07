The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase

press release: Ted DiBiase is known as the “Million Dollar Man” – the larger-than-life character that helped launch pro-wrestling into the international spotlight and one of the greatest villains in pro-wrestling history. Audiences will witness DiBiase’s story and learn about his inspiring search for meaning, which changed him from a self-absorbed, jet-setting wrestler into a devoted Christian, family man and ordained minister. The film will be followed by an exclusive never-before-seen sit down interview between the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and "Mr. Wrestlemania" “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels.