press release:

GEN X Dance Party with the Prince Experience & DJ Evan Woodward

Doors Open 7:00 pm. Ages 21 & up

$20 advance, $25 Day of Event

Remember the days of big hair, The Breakfast Club, parachute pants and when MTV actually played music videos? If you do, then GEN X Dance Party is where you need to be! Get transported back to the TOTALLY AWESOME days of your youth.

This new Monona Terrace event features The Prince Experience where you’ll get to “party like its 1999”! DJ Evan Woodward will kick off the event with throwbacks to get your '80s on! Get your ticket now before it’s “over, oops out of time.”

For more than 10 years Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed show, The Prince Experience. What started off as a small local theater production of Purple Rain has expanded into what has become an unbelievable Prince tribute that stays with fans long after the last encore is played.

Evan Woodward is a vinyl-only DJ seen frequently around town at spots like Natt Spil, Genna’s, Gib’s and the occasional house party, playing a top secret blend of funk, house, electro, new wave, soft rock and techno.