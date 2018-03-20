The Pursuit of Happiness

press release: Please note this talk has been changed from its original date and location. We apologize for any inconvenience.

After being prompted by His Holiness the Dalai Lama to study compassion and positivity in the same way that depression, anxiety, and fear are studied, neuroscientist and Academy Fellow Richard Davidson shifted his research to the brain’s ability to cultivate well-being. Drawing on the scientific means to examine brain circuits that exhibit plasticity in areas of resilience, positive outlook, mindfulness, and compassion, Davidson's research has shown that we can shape and modify our minds for a happier life.

For the Wisconsin Academy’s American Dream Series, Davidson will consider the brain’s capacity for change, it's connection to the body and how it regulates genes, and our innate human tendency toward basic goodness. In doing so, Davidson will illustrate how the conscious quest for mental well-being can help us in our pursuit of the American Dream.