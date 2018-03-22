press release:

$25

When Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe (pronounced Kway-bee) raise their fiddles and play, singing in vintage style three-part harmony, hang onto your jaw. The sisters are a marvel: three voices and three instruments rolled into a single sound, rich with harmony and sweet to the ears. With a blend of western swing, vintage country, bluegrass, jazz & swing standards, and Texas style fiddling, the award-winning band has caught the attention of audiences nationwide and beyond. The Quebe Sisters have performed throughout the US and Europe, making appearances on the Marty Stuart Show, the Grand Ole Opry, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, and NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion. With a sound both full and pure, at once vintage and unlike anything you’ve ever heard, the Quebe Sisters Band is a phenomenon that has to be seen to be believed.