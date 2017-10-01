press release:

Join us for an afternoon of powerful music and stories of hope and healing from Chaplain Julia and the Women of the Project - including an Art Show and Sale! Refreshments provided.

Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project is a weekly support group for women leaving the Dane County Jail and meets weekly at St. John’s • Visit backyardmosaicwomensproject. org for more information. You can also find the Raging Grannies of Madison and Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project on Facebook.