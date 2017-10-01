The Raging Grannies
St. John's Lutheran Church 322 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
Join us for an afternoon of powerful music and stories of hope and healing from Chaplain Julia and the Women of the Project - including an Art Show and Sale! Refreshments provided.
Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project is a weekly support group for women leaving the Dane County Jail and meets weekly at St. John’s • Visit backyardmosaicwomensproject.
Info
St. John's Lutheran Church 322 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers
Music