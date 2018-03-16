press release:

Colorado natives The Railsplitters believe using your roots to evolve is what bluegrass is all about. True to this ethos, their new album The Faster It Goes breaks the bonds of the genre and unleashes tradition with an adventurous spirit. The Railsplitters’ secret weapon is two-fold. First, the innovative imagination of Dusty Rider’s songwriting; second, the powerfully distinct vocals of Lauren Stovall, whose voice is as clean as Emmylou, as cutting as Allison Krauss, and carries the attitude of Dolly herself. With Joe D'Esposito’s New England-influenced fiddling, Peter Sharpe and Dusty Rider’s masterfully executed mandolin and banjo, and Leslie Ziegler’s innovative style on the upright bass, The Faster It Goes testifies to The Railsplitters’ multipolar and collaborative songwriting, giving voice to the talents of its members and a cohesive character to the sound. Though they operate with the instrumentation of a bluegrass band, The Railsplitters are making music totally unlimited by tradition. This is music for the open road, the open dance floor, and open ears--music of the American West, made for all.