Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: Our longtime and beloved volunteer Ramona Johannes passed away last October. She loved folk music and is remembered for her kindness to others. Performers will include Peter and Lou Berryman, Lisa Johnson, Skip Jones, Stephen Lee Rich, John Duggleby and others. They are all performers whose music Ramona loved and who in turn loved and respected Ramona.