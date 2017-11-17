press release:

Sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of local DJs! All proceeds benefit the Gardens!

Friday, November 17, 2017, 7 - 11 p.m.

Widely known for his program "Who Cooks For You", an eclectic music show airing Fridays at 2 p.m. on WORT-FM, The Real Jaguar can also be found behind the turntables at a host of area bars and clubs, spinning a variety of music for all palates.

Gabe "The Real Jaguar" has a love for music that is real and profound. His sets are eclectic, never boring, and always bring laughter and good times. You'll be carried away by deep funk electronica one minute and then be bouncing along singing the words to a 80's goofball number the next. Every time you think you have his set figured out, he'll surprise you with a different direction you hadn't thought of, but, it's the right one. Funness.

$8 admission at the door. Must be 21 years old to attend.