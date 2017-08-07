The Real Price of Cacao/Chocolate

press release: Giff Laube, Cacao farmer and enthusiast and Madison native will be back in town to speak at Madison Chocolate Company on the topic of, The Real Price of Cacao. Giff has spent the last decade working with cacao in Central America and is currently living and farming in the Matagalpa region of Nicaragua. Giff works with micro farmers in Nicaragua and educates large and small scale cultivators on the ways to best make use of land and healthy cacao production. Giff works with award winning cacao sourced via direct trade. He will be speaking with the community this evening on the real cost of cacao across the supply chain. Talk will be at 7, question and answer and cacao samples / drinks following at 8.