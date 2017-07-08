The Reason for Jim Season

to Google Calendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00

Market Square 6604 Odana Rd., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Premiere of local, independent film by Nicolas Alexander

July 8, 2017, 4pm-7pm, Market Square Theaters, 6604 Odana Road. Cost $8.

Madison's Phantom Moth Productions is premiering their film The Reason for Jim Season, a feature-length, blue-collar drama on Saturday, July 8. Following the premiere is a very special party at Capital Brewery, one of the film's biggest sponsors, whose beer and brewery make an appearance in the film.

The party is at Capital Brewery , 7734 Terrace Avenue, Middleton. Party begins at 7pm, with drink specials and a talk with the film creators and cast.

The film contains swearing, drug and alcohol use, violence, and brief sexual content, so viewer discretion is advised.

Info
Market Square 6604 Odana Rd., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Reason for Jim Season - 2017-07-08 16:00:00