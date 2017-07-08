press release: Premiere of local, independent film by Nicolas Alexander

July 8, 2017, 4pm-7pm, Market Square Theaters, 6604 Odana Road. Cost $8.

Madison's Phantom Moth Productions is premiering their film The Reason for Jim Season, a feature-length, blue-collar drama on Saturday, July 8. Following the premiere is a very special party at Capital Brewery, one of the film's biggest sponsors, whose beer and brewery make an appearance in the film.

The party is at Capital Brewery , 7734 Terrace Avenue, Middleton. Party begins at 7pm, with drink specials and a talk with the film creators and cast.

The film contains swearing, drug and alcohol use, violence, and brief sexual content, so viewer discretion is advised.