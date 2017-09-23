The Record Company, Natty Nation, Van Williams, Kelsey Miles Band, Tortoise & the Finch

$20 ($12 adv.). press release: Join us for the 2nd Annual Capital Brewery Block Party, sponsored by Triple M radio station! There will be food, beer and live performances from many talented musical groups. This is a ticket-only 21+ event – no dogs allowed, no carry-in items allowed.

1:00 to 2:00pm Tortoise and the Finch

2:30 to 3:30pm Kelsey Miles Band

4:00 to 5pm Van Williams

5:30 to 6:30pm Natty Nation

7:00 to 8:00pm The Record Company

In February 2016, The Record Company released their debut album ‘Give It Back To You’ – ten songs conceived, recorded and mixed by the band in the bassist’s living room in Los Angeles. By June 2017, the trio had scored a nationwide #1 Triple-A radio hit, followed up with a second Top Ten Triple-A smash, and even a third Top 5 Triple-A hit (largely unheard of for a new artist), been nominated for a Grammy Award, and landed the opening slot on John Mayer’s first solo tour since 2014.

How exactly did three friends go from their living room to having three top 10 hits and opening for John Mayer at Madison Square Garden in less than 18 months? “It’s about making the right choices for the songs,” says singer and guitarist Chris Vos. “Everything Alex, Marc and I do comes from our desire to write the best songs we can and make the most honest music that we can.”