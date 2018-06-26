The Remarkable Robert Green Ingersoll

press release: A lawyer, Civil War veteran, political leader, and orator, Robert Green Ingersoll also known as “The Great Agnostic” is perhaps the best-known American of the post-Civil War era. Ingersoll was most known for speaking on a number of topic ssuch as freedom of speech, ethics, the rights of women and African-Americans and was a tireless advocate of science and reason.

Join us as Dr. Donald B. Ardell shows you why Robert Green Ingersoll was such a remarkable attraction who allured 50,000 people to a lecture in Chicago; 40,000 too many for the Great Exposition Center! Dr. Ardell, an Ingersoll aficionado and part-time Madison resident will recite a few of TheGreat Agnostic’s profound speeches; and provide you with the background of this remarkable American