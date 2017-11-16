press release: Celebrate Safe Harbor's good work with local professionals from Madison hospitals, law enforcement, legal professionals, city officials, dignitaries and philanthropists who believe in and support Safe Harbor's work and service. All funds raised at the Rent event will go towards our annual rent, which keeps our doors open for kids.

Individual Tickets - $50

Table of 10 - $1,000

Table of 8 - $500

*please note: tickets to the event will not be issued - your name will be on a guest list at the door.

Please contact Development Director, Jodi Vander Molen at 251-9233 or jodiv@safeharborhelpskids.org with any questions.