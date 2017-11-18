The Retreat of the Wisconsin Glacier

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Our November 18 presenter is David Mickelson, Emeritus Professor of Geoscience, Geological Engineering, and Water Resources Management at UW-Madison and his topic will be "Glacial Wisconsin." We are the Ancient Earthworks Society of Wisconsin. Most of our lectures are on Wisconsin's Indian Mounds and related topics (our goal is to precisely map and promote the preservation of mounds and other ancient cultural features across Wisconsin).

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-266-6395
